Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Listings Reaches New Milestone Surpassing 1,000 ETFs Listed Across its Global Network

Latest milestone marks continued progress in Cboe's mission to build a global listings network and expand the investable universe for investors

Cboe welcomed 106 new ETF securities across its global network of listings exchanges in the first quarter of 2024

More than 120 issuer partners currently list ETF products on Cboe's global network of stock exchanges in the U.S., Canada, UK, European Union, and Australia

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading securities and derivatives exchange network, today announced that it has achieved a new milestone, surpassing more than 1,000 exchange traded funds (ETFs) listed across its global network of listings exchanges.

"This ETF listings milestone is another major step forward in building our global listings business. It's a testament to Cboe's continued innovation in the ETF ecosystem and focus on customer-centric service and support," said Dave Howson, Executive Vice President, Global President, Cboe Global Markets. "From industry-leading market intelligence and technology, to a global liquidity provision program and 50 years of experience as a company, we provide our issuer partners with an innovative, collaborative, and seamless approach to global account management when listing with Cboe."

Rob Marrocco, Vice President, Global Head of ETF Listings, Cboe Global Markets, said: "As evidenced by this latest milestone, we continue to make steady progress in growing our global listings business. We appreciate the continued support from our more than 120 ETF issuer partners around the world who believe in our mission to redefine the listing experience. And we are grateful they have placed their trust and confidence in Cboe as the listing venue of choice for more than 1,000 ETFs, enabling us to continue to expand the investable universe for investors."

Cboe's roster of over 1,000 ETFs includes a variety of purpose-driven funds that make innovative investment strategies accessible to all investors, including ETFs with a derivatives overlay, such as defined outcome and buy-write ETFs, thematic ETFs, including the recently listed spot bitcoin ETFs, ETFs resulting from mutual fund conversions, and many others.

In the first quarter of 2024, Cboe listed 106 new ETF securities globally, with 50 in the U.S., 40 in Canada, 10 in the UK and the European Union, and six in Australia. Included among the new U.S. listings in January were six spot bitcoin ETFs, which currently represent approximately $13 billion of AUM.

Cboe is the only exchange network in the world facilitating access to global capital and secondary liquidity, by offering a seamless path for purpose-driven companies and asset managers to intralist across its network of stock exchanges in the U.S., Canada, the UK, the European Union, and Australia. Through this exchange network, Cboe is building the first-ever global listings experience for companies and ETFs. In February, BlackRock became the first asset manager to have ETFs listed across Cboe's entire network of exchanges with the launch of new iShares by BlackRock Factor ETFs listed for trading on Cboe Australia.

Cboe is currently the second largest ETF listing venue in the U.S. with more than 690 ETF listings. Cboe Europe is the first Pan-European listing venue for ETFs, and currently offers approximately 120 listings. Cboe Canada is home to more than 275 listings including public companies, ETFs, and Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs). There are more than 20 ETFs and 1,000 other investment products quoted on Cboe Australia, which currently captures up to 40 percent of the Australian ETF daily trading volume.

Additional information on Cboe's global listings can be found at Cboe Listings.

