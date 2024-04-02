Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: EMIN) (OTC Pink: MTEHF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition Mr. Ian Gendall to its Technical Advisory Board.

Ian Gendall is the President & CEO of DLP Resources and was previously with Gencor, Billiton, Anglo American, Antofagasta and more recently, OceanaGold.

While working with Billiton, Mr. Gendall led the team that was responsible for the discovery of an entirely new porphyry copper district in southern Ecuador. One of the companies that acquired part of the district was subsequently sold to CRCC-Tongguan Investment Co., Ltd. for $679M. He has extensive knowledge of operating in Brazil and was previously COO of Magellan Minerals, which was purchased in 2016 by Anfiled Gold Corp.

Peter Wilson, Spark's CEO, commented, "The addition of Ian Gendall to the Advisory Board is another significant step forward for Spark. He adds a wealth of experience, particularly his success in Brazil, which speaks for itself. We appreciate the depth experience that he brings to our Technical Advisory Board."

Additionally, Spark Energy Minerals Inc. has granted 1.7 million stock options to officers, directors, and consultants to the company. These options have a strike price of $0.10 cents.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Brazil's growing lithium area that is gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, SEE THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE AT

https://sparkenergyminerals.com

Email to info@sparkenergyminerals.com

Contact: Peter Wilson, CEO, Tel. +1-778-744-0742

