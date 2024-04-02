ExaGrid nominated in 8 Categories for annual industry awards

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it has been nominated in eight categories for the annual Network Computing Awards. The winners of this year's awards will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on May 23, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402173546/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

ExaGrid has become a finalist in the following categories:

Data Protection Product of the Year ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

Storage Product of the Year ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

The Return On Investment Award ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

Hardware Product of the Year ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

Customer Service Award ExaGrid

Product of the Year ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

Company of the Year ExaGrid

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now. Additionally, ExaGrid's EX189 appliance is nominated for the "Bench Tested Product of the Year" award (determined by judges after an independent product review).

"We are honored to be nominated for this year's Network Computing Awards," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid has continued to innovate to offer the best backup storage solution in the industry. In 2024, we've released a new high density 2U product line for rack space efficiency, and we continue to grow as a company, while leading the industry in offering the best customer support by assigning senior L2 support engineers to each customer, worldwide. Our Tiered Backup Storage offers the most comprehensive security of any backup storage solution, including ransomware recovery. We are grateful to Network Computing for the recognition and look forward to the awards ceremony in May."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402173546/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com