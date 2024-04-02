TaxConnex, LLC®: TaxConnex Achieves World-Class NPS Score, Showcasing Their Ability to Provide a Hands-On, Full Service, Sales Tax Outsourcing Solution

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / TaxConnex®, a technology-enabled sales tax outsourcing service provider, announced today that they achieved a world-class Net Promoter Score of 87.





TaxConnex 2024 NPS

TaxConnex 2024 NPS





Net Promoter Score ® (NPS ®) is calculated based on responses to a single question: "How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague?" TaxConnex posed this question to clients in a recent satisfaction survey. NPS can be as low as -100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). An NPS of +50 or over is excellent, for most industries, above 70 is world-class. TaxConnex's NPS score for their March client survey was 87, making this the fourth year in a row of achieving a world-class rating. These are especially exciting results as the industry standard for the finance/accounting industry in 2023 was 41.

"TaxConnex's key differentiator will always be our level of service provided," explained Robert Dumas, Founder and Managing Partner at TaxConnex. "I built TaxConnex to provide the utmost level of service for our clients; allowing sales tax compliance to be completely off their plate. These results make me so proud that our team is continuing to deliver this same level of service as we continue to grow."

The TaxConnex client survey also revealed other great stats on the service provided by TaxConnex:

99% of respondents rated the frequency and quality of communication with their practitioner to far exceed their expectations.

Respondents stated that the most important attributes of an outsourced service provider to them were quality of service and having a trusted advisor

Over 97% of clients claim they are likely to continue working with TaxConnex

96% of clients surveyed say they are extremely satisfied with our ability to manage their sales and use tax compliance obligations

Learn more about TaxConnex's sales tax compliance service offerings and world-class customer service here or call 877.893.5304.

###

TaxConnex is a technology-enabled sales tax service provider focused on delivering an outsourced sales tax department to businesses and corporations that have a multi-state sales tax responsibility and lack the sales tax knowledge and capability to manage on their own. TaxConnex provides white-glove consulting and compliance services, including nexus evaluation, taxability determination, audit assistance, exemption certificate management, registrations, return preparation, filing and more. Services are delivered by a dedicated, highly skilled practitioner who is dedicated to your business and success to ensure the highest level of support. Learn more at www.taxconnex.com.

Contact Information

Dana Glaze

Director, Marketing

dana.glaze@taxconnex.com

SOURCE: TaxConnex®

View the original press release on newswire.com.