Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: Commercial to Residential Conversions: Challenges and Opportunities

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Dyke Nelson, the founder and managing partner of DNA Workshop. Dyke provides an in-depth analysis on various aspects of office to residential conversions, from construction costs to timelines and the implementation of energy-efficient features. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Special guests

Dyke Nelson is the owner of Dyke Nelson Architecture, LLC and has been in continuous architectural practice since 1996. Nelson holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Auburn University. Prior to starting his own practice, he was a Partner and Lead Designer at Chenevert Architects for eight years. While at Chenevert, Dyke designed a wide array of projects ranging from single-family homes to a 90,000 square foot Cancer Center. Before moving to Louisiana, he was a Job Captain for Gensler- Architecture, Design and Planning Worldwide in San Francisco, California. There, he was responsible for coordinating large corporate office projects and commercial interior projects such as the corporate headquarters for Peoplesoft. While in San Francisco, Dyke also worked with RLS, an Audio Visual and Technology consulting firm, providing architectural design on highly technical spaces including several broadcast facilities. Since moving to Louisiana, Dyke has worked on numerous projects ranging from historic renovations to large mixed-use buildings, where he has developed a focus on sustainability, historic renovation, and multi-family. In addition, Dyke believes strongly in civic involvement and serves on the boards of Baton Rouge Community College Foundation and The Baton Rouge Assembly.

