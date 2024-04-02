Asahi Kasei Bioprocess' (AKB) Massachusetts Training Center has announced an expansion of 2024 class offerings designed for individuals across various stages of their careers. Courses will cover a range of topics, including, but not limited to, bioprocess overview, pathogen safety, and virus removal filter operators' training.

AKB developed the MTC program to meet the needs of a dynamic landscape that requires ongoing learning and skill development for success in the field of biopharmaceuticals. By relying on the expertise of AKB's business units, they can provide specialized courses with the most up-to-date and relevant information. Coursework consists not only of group lectures consisting of 50 100 fellow students but also virtual labs where students can learn how to use microfiltration technologies.

Expanded curriculum and industry leader panels

This year, MTC has added three new Operators Courses and two new BioPulse panels for 2024. The Operators Courses include Basics of Bioprocessing, Principle Driven and Conceptual Learning in Bioprocessing, and Technical and Product Related Learning. These courses are intended to meet the needs of early-career professionals all the way to senior scientists and supervisors. The new courses launched in 2024 are principles of tangential flow filtration, pathogen safety, and Planova filtration integrity testing. The BioPulse series is particularly suited for advanced career professionals to meet with other industry experts and discuss complex issues and challenges in biopharmaceuticals. The newest addition to this series is a panel titled "Future of Bioreactor Technology and Data Trending," which aims to facilitate discussion and shed light on the future of bioreactor technologies.

Accessible employee training opportunities

To improve access for students, MTC offers all their courses complimentary and virtually. Don Gibbs, Senior Lab Manager for Asahi Kasei Biotechnology at MTC said, "By offering our courses virtually and without cost to the student, we break down barriers to technical education and training, creating an inclusive learning environment where access knows no boundaries. It's not just about offering courses; it's about empowering every student, no matter what stage of their career they are in, to reach their full potential, regardless of circumstances or location. By offering courses virtually, students do not need to travel or take time off to attend. This is of particular benefit to employers that want to introduce external training opportunities for a minimal cost.

Christian Cavanaugh, Supervisor of Manufacturing at Pfizer and past participant in the MTC program, said, "My team has attended several seminars hosted by Asahi Kasei, and we cannot recommend them enough! The MTC team provides great background industry information to both newer and experienced team members."

"Asahi Kasei does a fantastic job delivering technical training via courses, seminars, webinars, etc. I have been fortunate in attending a handful of training sessions and am always impressed by the valuable (and up-to-date) content by the knowledgeable presenters. In addition, Asahi Kasei is open to feedback to improve the sessions," said Kyle Eichelmann, Sales Manager at Texcell, when asked about his experience with the MTC program.

About Asahi Kasei Bioprocess

The Purification Business Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess provides a growing range of innovative hollow-fiber purification products that help biotherapeutics manufacturers safely and efficiently produce medicines that patients can trust under the philosophy: "Assurance Beyond Expectation." Beginning in 1989 with the launch of Planova, the world's first virus removal filter, our pioneering tradition of supplying exceptionally reliable bioprocess consumables has continued with the launches of several next-generation virus removal filters as well as purification and clarification products. For more information, please visit https://planova.ak-bio.com.

The Fluid Management Business Unit of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess is devoted to solving therapeutic product safety, efficiency, and purity challenges within the pharmaceutical and bioprocessing industries. With technology platforms for oligonucleotide synthesis, buffer formulation, chromatography, and filtration, our bioprocess systems, columns, and automation solutions advance GMP manufacturing of critical drug substances around the world. Built with pride, built with quality, built to exceed expectations. "Built for You." For more information, please visit https://fluidmgmt.ak-bio.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

