Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs Distribution Deal With A&W Enterprises, LLC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(US OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement with A&W Enterprises, LLC ( "A&W Enterprises" ) to distribute, install and service the Company's Jackpot Blitz® casino machines throughout tribal casinos in the State of Oklahoma and other regions in the United States.

Due to its location bordering the State of Texas, Oklahoma is a large gaming market with 139 casinos and US$4.36 billion in gross gaming revenue (source American Gaming Association). The Oklahoma territory boasts several large casino properties and includes the 600,000 square foot WinStar World Casino, located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and owned by The Chickasaw Nation.

Jackpot CEO, Mr. Jake Kalpakian, states "We are excited to collaborate with A&W Enterprises as we expand into the Oklahoma market. A&W Enterprises is a trusted distributor with a long-standing reputation and deep relationships in this market. We anticipate that this turnkey relationship will accelerate our ability to deploy our Jackpot Blitz® machines into many well-known casinos throughout Oklahoma."

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in the Canadian provinces of Québec and Saskatchewan, 12 states and territories in the U.S., including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About A&W Enterprises, LLC

A&W Enterprises distribute Class 2 and Class 3 electronic gaming machines within tribal casinos in Oklahoma and the rest of the United States. A&W Enterprises also maintain and provide on-site technical services for all games that are distributed throughout the footprint. Additionally, A&W Enterprises provide various consulting services within the tribal gaming industry. To learn more about A&W Enterprises, please visit https://www.aw-gaming.com.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ships and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

