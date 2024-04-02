Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro AI Invited to Croatian Mine Action Symposium to Present Paper on SpotlightAI, AI-Powered, AWS Cloud-Based Ecosystem for Drone Imagery Analysis

Team to Highlight the Real-World Impact of Drone-Based, AI-Powered Landmine Detection in Ukraine

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that Safe Pro AI have been selected to present a paper on its patent-pending SpotlightAI, Machine Learning (ML)-AI powered, drone-based demining technology at the upcoming Croatian Mine Action Centre - Centre for Testing, Development and Training (HCR-CTRO), Mine Action Symposium 2024. Being held in Cavtat, Dubrovnik, from April 9th to the 11th, the event, now in its 19th year, will provide an overview of the latest scientific and practical achievements and offer sustainable solutions in mine action, with special reference to the war in Ukraine.

Safe Pro Group's Carl Case, Director of Humanitarian Demining, Jasper Baur, Safe Pro AI's Co-Founder and Lead Scientist, and Gabriel Steinberg, Safe Pro AI's Co-Founder and Lead Software and AI Engineer, will be in attendance at the HCR-CTRO symposium to meet with industry participants and present its latest paper entitled, "SpotlightAI: Enhancing Non-Technical Surveys (NTS) with Drone-based AI Landmine Detection." The paper outlines how the demining challenges in Ukraine can be significantly assisted by utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered, drone-based photogrammetry analysis tools for mine detection. The presentation will also provide highlights of real-world case studies based on operational training conducted in various oblasts in Ukraine with State and NGO stakeholders.

Powered by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, SpotlightAI is the world's first hyper scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for the analysis of imagery collected by commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) drones utilizing advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models for small object detection and data reporting. The state-of-the-art software ecosystem harnesses ML models to process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. The SpotlightAI platform utilizes an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying over 150 various types of landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) ranging from "butterfly" anti-personnel mines to cluster munitions. SpotlightAI can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group, said, "We are honored to be invited to present SpotlightAI at the upcoming HCR-CTRO symposium and participate with our distinguished colleagues in our community to discuss novel solutions to address the enormous landmine and ERW crisis in Ukraine. I am extremely proud of our team's tireless efforts to modernize the land survey process by combining readily available drone technology with powerful AI to tackle unprecedented challenges."

Safe Pro's AI's SpotlightAI ecosystem has completed AWS Functional Technical Review and is in operation in Ukraine in collaboration with local stakeholders to survey and analyze land potentially contaminated with UXO. Operational testing confirmed SpotlightAI's ability to dramatically increase the analysis speed of suspected contaminated areas from several minutes per image to a fraction of a second using our proprietary AI ecosystem, significantly reducing human analysis costs. This innovation flows through the entire land release process, significantly increasing effectiveness, efficiency, safety, and accountability. Based upon this performance, Safe Pro is currently working with industry partners and humanitarian aid organizations to train and deploy non-technical survey teams to conduct enhanced survey methodologies employing drones and SpotlightAI which will allow them to rapidly identify areas with and without surface based explosive ordnance contamination.

The capabilities of SpotlightAI were highlighted earlier this year on a nationally-broadcast PBS NewsHour TV segment filmed in Ukraine where it recently completed in-the-field testing in collaboration with local authorities.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled three business units focused on protecting those who protect us all. Our strategic emphasis is on the development of a cloud-based ecosystem for analyzing drone imagery utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, deep learning, and applied computer vision software for hyper scalable processing, analysis, and reporting. Our core capabilities include artificial intelligence/machine learning, mission critical drone services and the manufacturer of ballistic protective products. Safe Pro is led by a team of executives and subject matter experts drawn from the government and commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies for governments, enterprises, and NGOs, enabling them to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About the Croatian Mine Action Centre - Centre for Testing, Development and Training (HCR-CTRO)

The Croatian Mine Action Centre - Centre for Testing, Development and Training was established as the first institution performing testing, research, development, and education in the field of mine action in the Republic of Croatia. HCR-CTRO is the only company in the Republic of Croatia accredited by the Croatian Accreditation Agency to conduct certification of demining machines, metal detectors, mine detection dogs and personal protective equipment. The main aim is to conduct systematic trials and field tests and evaluation of mine detection technologies and techniques, to engage in R&D projects and to implement training courses in the field of mine action. HCR-CTRO's mission includes upgrading and improving mine action activities in Croatia and assisting other mine contaminated countries in organizing and managing demining activities.

