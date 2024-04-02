Highlights

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer of OKX, is set to engage in a compelling fireside chat at the Global Blockchain Show, taking place at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai on April 16 and 17.

With a focus on the yin and yang of crypto trading, Lai will delve into the nuances of decentralized and centralized exchange landscapes, shedding light on key considerations for traders navigating both realms along with Carmen Tan, Chief Commercial Officer of CoinW.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - In this dynamic landscape, VAP Group is hosting the most awaited web3 event, the Global Blockchain Show in Dubai where Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer at OKX, is set to take the stage, offering invaluable insights into the yin and yang of crypto trading.





Explore the Yin & Yang of Crypto Trading with Lennix Lai

Lai, a seasoned expert in the crypto space, will kick off the fireside chat by providing attendees with a comprehensive introduction to crypto trading ecosystems. Lai leads the business strategy and operations for OKX internationally.

As a long-time cryptocurrency and financial services professional, Lai has been instrumental in OKX's transition from a centralized exchange to a hub for DeFi services, NFTs, blockchain gaming, and crypto trading.

With his extensive experience and leadership role at OKX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Lai is well-positioned to offer insights into the evolving dynamics and trends within the crypto trading landscape.

Lai's fireside chat at the Global Blockchain Show in Dubai promises to be a highlight of the event. With his deep knowledge, experience, and insights, Lai will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the crypto trading landscape. As the world of blockchain continues to evolve, Lai's guidance will be invaluable for both seasoned traders and newcomers alike.

The Global Blockchain Show is set to bring together leading experts, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world, providing a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking. To participate in this premier event, visit https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/tickets/ and secure a seat.





Lennix Lai Joins Global Blockchain Show as a Speaker

About VAP Group

VAP Group, an industry leader with over a decade of expertise in Web3 and Blockchain solutions, continues to revolutionize the landscape of digital innovation. Established in 2013, VAP Group has consistently delivered premium services, including public relations, advertising, recruitment, content development, media, and management. Led by Mr. Vishal Parmar, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VAP Group stands at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of blockchain technology. Under his mentorship, the company has focused on pioneering strategies in PR marketing, influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, conferences, and campaigns, setting new benchmarks in the industry. What truly sets VAP Group apart is its dedication to creativity, uniqueness, and holistic solutions. By adopting an innovative and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group has distinguished itself as a beacon of innovation amidst the competitive landscape of blockchain consultancy.

VAP Group is the organizer of Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, extraordinary platforms poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain and AI technology respectively, offering dynamic gatherings where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of these transformative technologies.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Global Blockchain Show speakers, please contact at media@globalblockchainshow.com.

Contact Information:

Nupur Aswani

media@globalblockchainshow.com

SOURCE: Global Blockchain Show