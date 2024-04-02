Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Wollenberg to Forum's Technical Advisory Board. Peter was instrumental in the discovery of the Andrew Lake, End, Bong and Jane uranium deposits at Orano's Kiggavik uranium project in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Forum is currently focused on exploration of its Aberdeen project, immediately adjacent to and on trend of the Kiggavik project.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Peter brings a lot of knowledge and familiarity of the historical exploration in the area, including on Forum's ground. His understanding of the geologic and structural controls of these deposits should be of assistance to Rebecca and her team in their exploration efforts along this favourable uranium trend for high grade, unconformity-style deposits similar to the Athabasca Basin."

Peter has had a 50-year career in uranium exploration in a variety of geologic environments including unconformity style and sandstone hosted uranium deposits. He started his uranium exploration career in 1973 with Urangesellschaft Gmbh exploring in Germany, West Africa and South America. From 1983 to 1992 as Senior Geologist/Project Manager on Urangesellschaft's Kiggavik uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Peter and his team unlocked the uranium potential of the area with the discovery of the Andrew Lake, End, Bong and Jane deposits.

Mr. Wollenberg became the Vice President, Exploration in 1992 until the sale of Urangesellschaft to Cogema Resources (predecessor company to AREVA and now Orano) in 1993. Peter worked for Cogema (AREVA) for 10 years from 1993 to 2003 in senior positions at the Cluff Lake mine in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, the Darwin office in the Kombolgie Basin, Northern Territory, Australia and the Arlit office in the Tim Mersoi Basin, Niger, Africa. From 2003 to 2008, Mr. Wollenberg was based out of AREVA's Saskatoon, Saskatchewan office with managerial roles in Quality Control, Compliance and Human Resources. He was Director of Canadian Exploration and Acquisition from 2008 to 2012.

Since 2012, Peter has been the Director, Exploration and Resource Development for Global Atomic Corporation. Global Atomic is developing the Dasa uranium deposit, the highest grade uranium deposit in Africa and three additional deposits in Niger. Commissioning of the processing plant is expected at the end of 2025/ beginning 2026.

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan, it has granted to certain of its employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 common shares exercisable on or before April 2, 2029 at a price of $0.15 per share.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

