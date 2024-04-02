EQS-News: Greenliant / Key word(s): Conference

Greenliant to Show New eMMC and NVMe NANDrive BGA SSDs at embedded world 2024



02.04.2024 / 06:00 PST/PDT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SANTA CLARA, CALIF. and NUREMBERG, GERMANY - APRIL 02, 2024 - Greenliant will highlight its new high endurance EX Series and budget friendly PX / VX Series NVMe and eMMC NANDrive ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs) for aerospace, defense, industrial and transportation applications at embedded world 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany, April 9-11, in hall 4A, booth 606. Designed using Greenliant EnduroSLC Technology, eMMC and NVMe NANDrive EX Series offer superior data retention and ultra-high endurance of 75,000, 150,000 or 400,000 program-erase (P/E) cycles. Operating between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius, NANDrive EX Series SSDs are ideal for write intensive workloads and high stress environments. Built for price sensitive applications with high quality TLC NAND, eMMC NANDrive VX Series supports wide temperatures (-25°C to +85°C) and offers endurance of 3K P/E cycles. The NVMe NANDrive PX Series supports industrial temperatures (-40°C to +95°C) and provides endurance of 5,000 P/E cycles. In addition to the new BGA SSDs, Greenliant's solid state storage product portfolio ( https://www.greenliant.com/products ) includes: Industrial Enterprise SSDs: High capacity SATA 6Gb/s 2.5" and NVMe PCIe Gen3 U.2, 800GB to 7.68TB, endurance from two to unrestricted drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years

High capacity SATA 6Gb/s 2.5" and NVMe PCIe Gen3 U.2, 800GB to 7.68TB, endurance from two to unrestricted drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years ArmourDrive SSDs: SATA and NVMe, multiple form factors (mSATA, M.2 2230 / 2242 / 2280, 2.5"), 10GB to 3.84TB, wide range of endurance options

SATA and NVMe, multiple form factors (mSATA, M.2 2230 / 2242 / 2280, 2.5"), 10GB to 3.84TB, wide range of endurance options ArmourDrive Memory Cards: SD / microSD, 8GB to 256GB, endurance up to 30K P/E cycles

SD / microSD, 8GB to 256GB, endurance up to 30K P/E cycles NANDrive SSDs: BGA form factor, multiple interfaces (eMMC, NVMe PATA, SATA), 1GB to 512GB, endurance from 3K to ultra-high 400K P/E cycles Meet with data storage experts at booth 606 in hall 4A at embedded world 2024 to learn how the new NANDrive SSDs and the full Greenliant product portfolio can address the extensive requirements of embedded systems. About Greenliant By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded and industrial enterprise systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com # # # Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, NANDrive and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. Media Contact:

Tara Yingst

Greenliant

408-200-8062

media@greenliant.com



02.04.2024 PST/PDT Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

