Dynex Unveils Dynex Moonshots, Dedicated to Transformative Change Through Capital-Enhanced n.quantum Computing

Global Thought Leaders Join Dynex Moonshots' Ethical Committee, Strengthening Commitment to Ethical Integrity and Innovation

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynex, the world's only accessible neuromorphic quantum computing cloud for solving real-world problems at scale, proudly announces the launch of Dynex Moonshots, the investment, strategic, and ethical steward of the Dynex Ecosystem. Leveraging the endless innovative advancements made possible by Dynex n.quantum computing, Dynex Moonshots accelerates the global movement of transformative change for the betterment of our world and beyond.

Through global collaboration, a robust ethical framework, and access to capital, Dynex Moonshots is poised to transform industries and drive positive change on a global scale. Dynex Moonshots focuses on the advancement of society, nature, health, and space, and is open to any established business, research initiative or emerging ventures in need of harnessing the unparalleled capabilities of the Dynex n.quantum computing cloud, applying its power to confirm hypotheses swiftly and reducing time constraints. To apply for consideration, visit dynexmoonshots.org.

The work of Dynex Moonshots will be informed by its Ethical Committee, which is tasked with overseeing the ethical integrity of select Dynex n.quantum computing inquiries. The Ethical Committee's role is critical to ensuring that activities under the purview of Dynex Moonshots adhere to the highest ethical standards and contribute positively to the future.

The Ethical Committee includes:

Daniela Herrmann - Co-Founder, Dynex, and Mission Leader, Dynex Moonshots. Investing in businesses that have global reach and significant impact, Hermann brings a wealth of experience in growing and scaling small and midsize companies set to change the future.





Sally Chu - An acclaimed World Women's Organization award recipient, Chu is the founder of the Oneness Art Platform. She has a rich 30-year history in the art industry, with a vast network across Europe and Asia. With deep roots in HK/China and highly respected by the community, Chu is well-versed in bridging the art and business worlds. From accounts to manuscripts, she sees art as a channel that offers glimpses of the deeper truth. Her expertise spans beyond art curation at Chu's Gallery to encompass life coaching and spiritual healing. Oneness Platform merges classical and virtual art, rituals and digital reality, charity and spiritual lifestyle, profoundly impacting both local and international communities.





Dr. Mikael Lind - Adjunct Professor in Maritime Informatics. Dr. Lind contributes to forums such as the World Economic Forum, Europe's DTLF, and UN/CEFACT, and his pioneering work in maritime informatics, supply chain resilience, and maritime decarbonization has helped shape the future of sustainable transport.





Wolfgang Lechmacher - Independent global expert in supply chain and logistics; former Director, Head of Supply Chain and Transport Industries for the World Economic Forum. Lehmacher's publications impact the thinking of the world's decision-makers, and he provides advice to public and private sector actors as an executive advisor, and member of boards, think tanks, and expert committees across the globe.





Sharron L. McPherson - Adjunct Professor in Project Finance at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business, Member of the Faculty of Singularity University (NASA Ames), and Senior Fellow (Climate Resilience) at the Stimson Center in Washington, D.C. McPherson has over 30 years of experience starting, building, and navigating businesses through competitive and complex regulatory environments.





Dr. Chris Luebkeman - World renowned futurist, Head of the Strategic Foresight Hub at ETH Zurich and founder of [y]our2040. His career spans disciplines, geographies and cultures. His work in digital transformation and futures thinking at the University of Oregon and MIT led him to Arup in London, where he founded the Foresight, Innovation, and Incubation teams.

"Dynex Moonshots represents a new frontier in ethical innovation, where cutting-edge technology meets unwavering ethical principles," said Daniela Herrmann, Co-Founder of Dynex and Mission Leader, Dynex Moonshots. "Through collaboration, integrity, and vision, Dynex Moonshots is poised to redefine what is possible and leave a lasting impact on the world and beyond."

About Dynex:

Dynex is the world's only accessible neuromorphic computing cloud for solving real-world problems, at scale. The company began as an informal project with collaboration amongst a community of extraordinary minds and quickly evolved into a technological leader ready to scale into global markets. The Dynex n.quantum computing cloud performs quantum computing based algorithms without limitation, executing calculations with unparalleled speed and efficiency, surpassing usual quantum computing constraints. Dynex is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to create sustainable, secure, and innovative solutions that address complex challenges and drive progress, solving real world problems.

