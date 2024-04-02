Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
GlobeNewswire
02.04.2024 | 15:10
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trading Statistics March 2024

Stockholm, April 2, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade
statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the
statistics for March 2024: 

The share trading decreased by 3.2% to a daily average of 3.314bn EUR, compared
to 3.425bn EUR in March 2023. Compared to the previous month, February 2024,
the daily average increased by 3.9%. 

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 6.7% to a daily average of 320,059
contracts, compared with 342,944 contracts in March 2023. 

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 37.3% to a daily average of
30.2m EUR compared to 48.1m EUR in March 2023. 

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month,
followed by Nordea Bank Abp. 

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month,
followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE. 

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to
72.5%, compared to 71.6% previous month4. 

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

For OMXC25 companies 2.0 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.4 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.5 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 89.4%

For OMXH25 companies 91.7%

For OMXS30 companies 92.4%

1)  Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm
2)  Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
3)  ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and
Stockholm. 
4)  Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 
5)  EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com 


Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
