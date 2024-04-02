NextTrip, Inc.: NextTrip Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip", "we," "our," or the "Company"), a travel technology company, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with NextTrip management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how NextTrip is driving the evolution of the travel industry by merging advanced digital solutions with personalized travel services. The Company is pioneering a fully integrated, personalized experience with the launch of an innovative travel technology platform that is positioning NextTrip to deliver revenue growth, diversification and expanding margins.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, along with Directors Larry Holub and Brooks Hamilton, will advise NextTrip 's investor relations team in all facets of investor relations including, but not limited to, the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Chris Tyson commented: "We continue to see positive momentum for the travel industry, with historic high records of travelers expected to book hotels, flights and curated vacations in 2024. The expanding global travel market is projected to grow significantly, driven by increasing disposable incomes and the desire for experiences over products. The World Travel & Tourism Council projects that by 2033, travel is set to become a $15.5 trillion industry-accounting for more than 11.6% of the global economy. This represents a 50% increase over its $10 trillion value in 2019, when travel represented 10.4% of the world's gross domestic product. Additionally, there is a growing demand for digital solutions in travel planning and management, representing a substantial market opportunity for NextTrip. Taken together, this creates an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing NextTrip with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors."

Larry Holub added: "NextTrip is addressing today's travel challenges with an innovative fully integrated travel booking platform. The Company acquired the assets of Bookit.com, a fully integrated booking engine and platform with more than $40 million invested and a large travel database of six million customers that realized over $400 million in pre-pandemic revenue. This foundational technology powers consumer direct, travel agent, groups, alternative lodging and business travel. NextTrip has established partnerships with more than 3 million lodging, air and tour product suppliers and over 2,100 destinations in 200+ countries worldwide. A dedicated concierge team is focused on building lifetime customers through personalized planning and end-to-end traveler assistance. AI is being developed to seamlessly integrate into the customer service experience, bringing tailored engagement while controlling costs. A robust booking engine with merchandising capabilities will drive increased conversions and higher per revenue transactions. The platform allows for white-label offerings and embeddable booking widgets, establishing an opportunity for product expansion and revenue from technology licensing."

"NextTrip offers innovative technology and interactive media solutions that deliver an immersive experience for every traveler," said Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip. "We are now just weeks away from the full re-activation and roll-out of our travel booking platform, and the ramp up of marketing to our database of over six million customers. Looking ahead, we are also focused on the launch of an end-to-end content ecosystem that uses AI assisted travel planning while capturing advertising, building brand awareness, rewarding loyalty and driving bookings. This mix of owned and operated channels includes our own Travel Magazine platform housing a unique FAST TV (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) model - Compass.TV. The environment is designed to translate content into commerce and expected to be supported by some of the top creators in the travel world. We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the launch and announcing some of our business milestones in the weeks and months ahead," concluded Kerby.

About MZ

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations leader with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning investor relations programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible, measured results via its robust suite of services. MZ's one-stop-shop platform serves management teams at public and private companies, including SPACs and IPOs. The platform leverages strategic financial communications, industry-leading investment community outreach, public relations, financial media, ESG consulting and software, a market intelligence desk, and technology solutions spanning investor relations websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, and in Taipei and São Paulo. MZ's growth continues to accelerate with innovative products and services for its client base of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-driven platform delivering innovative travel booking and travel media solutions. NextTrip Leisure provides individual and group travelers with vacations to the most popular and sought-after destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and across the world. NextTrip Media platform - Travel Magazine offers a social media platform for viewers to explore, educate and share with friends their "bucket list" travel. Additionally, NextTrip is launching an end-to-end content ecosystem that uses AI assisted travel planning capturing advertising, building brand awareness, rewarding loyalty and driving bookings. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including continuing risks relating to the recent acquisition of NextTrip. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, post-closing matters related to the NextTrip acquisition, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the NextTrip acquisition; failure to realize the anticipated benefits thereof; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation, NextTrip's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to NextTrip's business, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic; NextTrip's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on December 1, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

