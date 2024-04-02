Rancho BioSciences, LLC: Rancho Biosciences Joins Forces With Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative in Global Fight Against Alzheimer's Disease

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Rancho Biosciences, a data Science Services company known for its data curation and harmonization capabilities, is excited to announce its work with the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC), a first-of-its-kind global public-private platform leading an unprecedented response to Alzheimer's disease. The initiative will clean, curate, and harmonize data from DAC's global cohorts program and then upload it to a data-sharing platform so that scientists around the world can have access to its findings.

Alzheimer's disease remains one of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time, with over 55 million individuals and families around the world affected by its devastating impact. Rancho Biosciences is joining forces with Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative to leverage data science expertise and innovative solutions to address this critical issue by focusing mainly on datasets from regions traditionally underrepresented in Alzheimer's disease research and clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to work with the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative in this important endeavor," said Julie Bryant, CEO of Rancho Biosciences. "Through collaboration and innovation, we believe we can uncover disease insights by harmonizing global datasets for regional comparison, which we hope will contribute to finding cures for Alzheimer's disease."

"Rancho Biosciences will support the data curation, cleaning, and harmonization efforts we are undertaking with our cohort partners around the world," said Irene Meier, Director of Program Strategy and Operations, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative. "This effort will help provide new learnings and allow for comparative insights across different types of data obtained from cross-culturally validated assessments."

Once curated and cleaned, data from DAC's global cohorts program will be made available via the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative (ADDI) platform, which supports global research initiatives and interventions for Alzheimer's disease by providing controlled access to the broader research community via the study's principal investigators.

About Rancho Biosciences

Rancho Biosciences is a globally recognized Subject Matter Expert Data Science Services company headquartered in San Diego, California. With expertise in data integrity, knowledge mining, providing data sets for AI/ML, leveraging LLMs and developing automation, providing analysis through world-class bioinformaticians, and solving complex problems, Rancho Biosciences provides comprehensive solutions to clients in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

About the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative

Launched at the World Economic Forum's 2021 meeting on The Davos Agenda, The Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative is a global multi-stakeholder partnership committed to aligning stakeholders with a new vision for our collective global response against the challenges Alzheimer's presents to patients, caregivers, and healthcare infrastructures. Convened by The World Economic Forum and The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's disease (CEOi) and fueled by a mission of service to the estimated 150 million families and half a billion people inevitably impacted by this disease by 2050, DAC is a collaborative for the benefit of all people, in all places.

