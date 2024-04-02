Firstleaf Leads the Charge in Eco-Friendly Wine Packaging

Leading personalized wine club announces strategic partnership for lighter glass well below industry standard

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Firstleaf , the most personalized wine company in America, proudly announces its partnership with Saxco , the premier provider of packaging solutions to the wine, beer, liquor, and food industries. Through supply chain partners like Saxco, Firstleaf is able to reduce its environmental impact by using lighter glass and packaging materials, ultimately lowering the weight of each shipment and marking a significant step forward in the brand's sustainability efforts.

Firstleaf has already surpassed Sustainable Winegrowing Program's (SWR) directive to decrease glass bottle weights from 550 grams and heavier to 420 grams by the end of 2025. Through an internal study aimed at optimizing the company's packaging efficiency, Firstleaf has consistently exceeded industry standards, with nearly 100 percent of its glass weight now lighter than the suggested 420-gram benchmark, with some molds even reaching as low as 395 grams.

"Firstleaf is deeply committed to integrating sustainable practices into our operations," said Philip James, Founder and CEO at Firstleaf. "By establishing new benchmarks for packaging efficiency and environmental stewardship, we continue to be dedicated to delivering exceptional wines while preserving the planet for future generations."

Firstleaf's dedication to sustainability extends beyond packaging, encompassing all aspects of its operations. By prioritizing efficiency in raw materials and manufacturing, rigorous crush testing, optimized shipping and handling practices, and easy recyclability, Firstleaf aims to minimize its environmental footprint while delivering exceptional wines to its members.

Moreover, Firstleaf has proudly supported Wine To Water (WTW) as its official charity partner since 2019. Through half a million dollars in donations, Firstleaf has enabled WTW to deploy 61,300 membrane filters worldwide, reducing the need for 66 million plastic bottles which is equivalent to more than 2 million pounds of plastic. Additionally, Firstleaf donations support WTW's community water programs in regions like the Dominican Republic and the Amazon, where bottled water is often used to circumvent local contaminated water sources.

"As we commemorate Earth Month, Firstleaf remains steadfast in our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility," said Carolin Meier, Chief Wine Officer at Firstleaf. "Through our partnership with Saxco and our continued support of Wine To Water, we aim to lead by example, driving positive change in the wine industry and beyond."

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they love without the hit-or-miss. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers, and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

In June 2023, Firstleaf surpassed the 3,000 award mark, with more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points, further establishing them as the wine industry's most-awarded company. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Firstleaf's industry-leading innovation is seen in the 2023 introduction of WinePrint. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into a member's preferences, including favorite wines, varietals, and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint is featured on the company's latest app, Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

