Suralink Announces Accreditation With Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for accounting and other professional services firms, is proud to announce its accreditation with ICAEW - Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. This accreditation will further strengthen Suralink's position as a trusted leader in the request list management software space.

With more than 169,500 members in 146 countries, ICAEW is one of the world's leading organisations that represents chartered accountants. ICAEW is so well regarded within accountancy that all of the top 100 global brands employ ICAEW Chartered Accountants.*

ICAEW promotes inclusivity, diversity, and fairness, and believes that these elements can help make chartered accounting a force for both positive change and the well-being of the general public. Because of that ethos, their accreditation process is extremely meticulous, and they only admit businesses that they believe advance that meaningful experience above all else.

"We're thrilled to receive ICAEW's accreditation, knowing what a rigorous process they require of technology vendors," said Sefton Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer at Suralink. "We're very excited to build on our current success and momentum with firms in the United Kingdom, and this prestigious certification will go a long way toward that effort."

Though many firms rely on a complex ecosystem of portals and document downloads to carry out engagements, Suralink's approach does away with all of that in favor of a single, centralized platform. This technology provides a secure, consolidated space for professionals and their clients to simultaneously request, share, view, and store an unlimited number of documents.

Ultimately, this approach enables a de-siloed, holistic, and meaningfully improved experience for both professionals and their clients.

"Our integrated approach is about far more than 'just' the elimination of document-chasing," Cohen continued. "Suralink's secure and intuitive platform increases efficiency, streamlines processes, and provides a better engagement from beginning to end for both firms and their clients."

"We are delighted that Suralink have seen the value in the accreditation scheme and are the first product to be accredited in the Request List & Document Management Software Category and we look forward to working with them," said Craig McLellan, ICAEW Technology Accreditation Scheme.

For more information about the Suralink platform, visit www.suralink.com.

* includes parent companies. Source: ICAEW member data March 2023, Interbrand, Best Global Brands 2022

