Cindy Olson Named Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for Saint Therese

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Saint Therese announced the appointment of Cindy Olson as its Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO), with responsibility for overseeing the planning, development and execution of the nonprofit organization's sales, marketing and advertising initiatives. Olson began on March 4 and reports to Craig W. Abbott, President & Chief Executive Officer for Saint Therese.

The CSMO position is a new one for Saint Therese and Olson will play a vital role in the organization's growth. Her primary responsibilities are to generate revenue by increasing sales through successful marketing for the entire organization, using market research, pricing, product marketing, marketing communications, advertising and public relations.

Olson has significant background and experiences in the senior care industry. Most recently she was Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Communications for Volunteers of America National Services. In this position she was responsible for sales, marketing and communication efforts for senior care and services including continuing-care-retirement communities (CCRC), senior living communities, skilled-nursing facilities, Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs, adult day services, behavioral health programs and home health agencies across seven states.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have someone with Cindy's depth and breadth of experience joining Saint Therese," said Abbott. "She will be an integral member of our leadership team as we pursue new business opportunities and expand our organization's mission."

Among Olson's other roles were Vice President of Consulting Business Development with Health Dimensions Group, and Senior Director of Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience with The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society.

Olson has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & Philosophy from Macalester College in St. Paul.

# # #

About Saint Therese: Minnesota-based Saint Therese was founded in 1964 and prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors. It has locations and services in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, a new location in Corcoran (opening in Summer 2024), IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe, Mich and Ascend Rehabilitation (rehabilitation therapy, health and wellness division). Most communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. It also has a location specializing in hospice and palliative care in Shoreview. It is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) senior care organization.

Media Contact :

Barb Hemberger, 612-669-0381

barbarah@sainttherese.org

SOURCE: Saint Therese

View the original press release on accesswire.com