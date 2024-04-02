Daniel Prochnow Joins Active Security as the Programmatic Contracts Subject Matter Expert

Active Security, a C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber Defense, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and security solutions integrator based in northern Virginia, names Daniel Prochnow as the Programmatic Contracts SME. Prochnow brings over three decades of expertise in pursuing government contracts for the physical security industry. He has a track record of enhancing profitability and performance in previous companies, and he aims to achieve the same impactful results for Active Security.

STERLING, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / As part of our strategic commitment to further expand within the federal government vertical, we recognized that our business development team greatly benefits from a seasoned professional in a dedicated and federally focused capture management role. Prochnow's addition to the team will be instrumental in enhancing our contract pursuit process, streamlining efficiency and ultimately contributing to our overall financial success and operational excellence.

Daniel Prochnow joins the Active Security team, bringing with him all the strength of a successful 35-year career in the security and energy business sectors. As a senior leader for several federal government security contractors, Prochnow led, oversaw, and assisted in the capture of numerous nationwide security contracts, including several single award contracts with contract values exceeding $100M. Prochnow refined his expertise throughout his career by managing and overseeing the implementation of security programs for mission-critical organizations, which included preparation of program management plans, quality control plans, security design documentation, configuration management plans, implementation plans, test plans, training plans, and maintenance plans.

As our Programmatic Contracts SME, Prochnow will be an invaluable asset in the Business Development division. His primary focus will involve crafting comprehensive capture management plans and providing expert strategic support for our pursuit of key Federal and Department of Defense contract opportunities. Aligning with our company's vision, Prochnow's contributions will reinforce our position as the preeminent organization dedicated to serving mission-critical clientele.

We are extremely fortunate to welcome Dan Prochnow to Active Security. His wealth of experience has been earned within our industry's most complex, critical, and prestigious programs. He's a calm and ultra-competent professional. I am very excited about the impact Dan will have on our business.

Prochnow stated, "I am delighted to join Active Security. The company's values and reputation for providing outstanding customer service and developing customer-centric solutions are inspiring. I look forward to assisting the company with increasing its impressive growth rate and sustaining its dedication to continuous improvement."

About Active Security

Active Security is a defense contracting firm specializing in the design, implementation, and sustainment of C5ISR, physical, electronic and cyber security solutions. At Active Security, we strive to provide just that - ACTIVE security. Security solutions that are smarter, faster, and more prevalent in the moment. We focus on the human aspect; the intellect and action required to leverage technologies emplaced in the name of security.

