Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: 164640 | ISIN: BRBRKMACNPA4 | Ticker-Symbol: BRDA
Frankfurt
02.04.24
08:15 Uhr
4,780 Euro
-0,140
-2,85 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
ACCESSWIRE
02.04.2024
36 Leser
Braskem Chooses OMP as Partner in Their Supply Chain Transformation Journey

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Global petrochemical company Braskem, the largest thermoplastic resin producer in the Americas, has selected OMP's Unison PlanningTM as their advanced supply chain planning solution, which will be implemented at the Brazilian plants first. OMP's industry experts will support Braskem all the way in their digital transformation journey.

Braskem chooses OMP as partner in their supply chain transformation journey

Braskem chooses OMP as partner in their supply chain transformation journey

The Unison Planning rollout aims to improve Braskem's planning practices to make sure that each plant achieves the optimal combination of timing, grade, and volume. With more automation and an optimized use of solvers, Braskem aims to improve its operational planning and production scheduling. This will provide them with increased planner efficiency and full visibility over the company's entire supply chain.

The project will focus on implementing integrated operational planning with distribution requirements planning (DRP), production scheduling, and material requirements planning (MRP). With this implementation, the petrochemical company aims to enhance agility and optimize their assets' efficiency and service level through a more streamlined supply chain, prioritizing analytical competences and data-driven decisions empowering their team.

Marcelo Fornereto, S&OP Director at Braskem, is excited to start working with OMP: "In a previous advisory track, OMP has demonstrated a profound knowledge and experience in the chemical industry. We are confident we have chosen the best partner to help us address our supply chain challenges and take this step in our journey."

Christophe Ourliac, OMP's Associate Director and Country Lead for Brazil, states: "We're looking forward to working with Braskem and are committed to their success with this transformational project."

Laurent Chalard, Business Development Manager at OMP, adds: "I'm excited to see how our chemicals expertise and solution will create value for a global organization like Braskem. This contract signing is an important milestone, and we can't wait to get started."

Contact Information

Philip Vervloesem
Senior Vice President OMP USA
pvervloesem@omp.com
+1-770-956-2723

SOURCE: OMP

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
