Greenpro Capital Corp.: Green-X Digital Asset Exchange Approved Listing of US Based Dignity Gold Security Token DIGau

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Leading Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange Green-X announced the approval of Dignity Corp. gold backed security token - DIGau. The token is backed by no less than $6 billion in gold deposits from Dignity Gold's directly owned properties, representing 3,442,144 ounces of in-ground gold resources. Dignity has gold claims and ownership in mines located in Lincoln County and Elko County Nevada and Mohave County Arizona. Dignity Gold management is committed to expand its mining claims and ownership going forward and thus to increase the pledge in resources behind DIGau tokens.

DIGau is the world's largest Shariah Compliant security token to receive formal pronouncement from a Shariah Scholar. "Green-X is proud and excited to have Dignity Gold joining our portfolio of real-world asset ("RWA") and security tokens following the listing Tai Shan Digital in December which represents interests in highly sought after exquisite Chinese antique ceramics from Tang to Qing Dynasty (617 - 1911)," said Philip Tam, Green-X Chief Exchange Officer.

Green-X has built up an enviable pipeline of RWA for tokenization in the coming months, including rare earth elements, sapphire gemstones, IOT utility advertising and more. The Exchange is working closely with leading Korea W3 blockchain partners to bring RWAs to the DeFi space to open up liquidity and trading possibilities.

"Green-X is a firm advocator of Labuan's Islamic Digital Asset Center ("IDAC"). IDAC will play a significant role as fund raising and investment hub in the global digital space and bring issuers to explore the potential market within the 1.9 billion Muslim communities around the world," said Dr. CK Lee, Greenpro CEO.

"We are excited to receive the pronouncement of Shariah compliance and Green-X listing. This is an important step in broadening the market for DIGau tokens especially in Asia and the Middle East," said David Weild IV, Chairman of Dignity Gold's board. The initial DIGau tokens were issued under exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Regulation S under the Securities Act. They are "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act. Additional tokens may be issued to other groups of token holders going forward as they pass the same stringent KYC/AML, suitability, and documentation processes.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Dignity Gold, LLC is a precious metals mining and blockchain development company creating securities tokens to establish investment opportunities into the United States precious metals mining and mineral sectors. Founded in 2019, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corporation, which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau, backed by gold deposits located in the United States. For more information, visit www.dignitygold.com, follow on Twitter at @DIG_Au, Telegram, or Instagram.

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

