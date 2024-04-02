tZERO Group Inc.: Emmis Capital Launches $10 Million Reg D Capital Raise Using the tZERO Securities Services

Emmis Capital is a managed fund that invests in Pre-IPO, IPO, and emerging growth companies preparing to list on major exchanges.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / tZERO Group Inc., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, is pleased to announce today the launch of Emmis Capital's fund capital raise using the services provided by its subsidiary, tZERO Securities, an SEC and FINRA regulated broker-dealer. Emmis Capital is a managed fund that invests in pre-IPO companies preparing to list on major exchanges as well as IPO and emerging growth public companies. Buoyed by its more than 50 years combined C-suite level Wall Street experience, Emmis Capital analyzes the best upcoming IPO opportunities, and its investments help the listing company to bridge the gap to the next level of growth and liquidity.

The Emmis Capital team has extensive investment and capital markets experience from sourcing and selecting investment opportunities to helping small and micro-cap companies enable their vision and growth objectives. This is an important step in the democratization of capital raising in unique, typically elusive asset classes using a transparent and self-directed platform operated by tZERO Securities.

"We are thrilled to see the launch of Emmis Capital's capital raise using services provided by our tZERO Securities broker-dealer," said tZERO Group's CEO, David Goone. "We continue to launch services for high-quality sponsors reflecting tZERO's broad scope and market-leading position."

Investors can receive additional information on the offering either on the Emmis Capital investor site at https://invest.emmiscap.com/ or by email at peter@emmiscap.com.

Peter Goldstein, Founder, of Emmis Capital states, "Following the extraordinary success of our founder's round, which significantly exceeded our expectations, we are incredibly excited to expand to the launch of Emmis Capital's capital raise together with the innovative platform and services provided by tZERO Securities. Our mission goes beyond just financial gains; it's about building a vibrant community of like-minded investors who are eager to participate in investments historically monopolized by Wall Street institutions. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards democratizing access to high-potential investments previously reserved for a select few, to be more inclusive, transparent, and efficient for all involved."

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. tZERO Securities is not making any recommendations in connection with this offering. Investors are encouraged to consult a professional adviser prior to making an investment to understand the economic, tax, legal or other consequences of investing. tZERO Securities is not offering to provide you any investment advice or any opinion with respect to the suitability of your investment in this offering.

About Emmis Capital

Emmis Capital is a premier boutique investment fund that specializes in offering tailored investment solutions to emerging growth Pre-IPO, IPO and public companies. Our comprehensive bridge financing resources extend beyond traditional investment mechanisms providing access to transformational capital for companies listing on senior exchanges such as NASDAQ, the NYSE and CBOE. For more information, please visit emmiscap.com.

Investor Notice

Investments in early-stage companies are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. Investors in early-stage companies should be prepared to lose some or all of their investment. Investors should read all of the risks and disclosures prior to making any investment decisions. Offers to sell, or the solicitations of offers to buy any security can only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. Investors should conduct their own due diligence, and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent loss.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

