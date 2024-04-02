The acquisition establishes Searchspring as the global leader in product discovery, optimizing conversion rates across merchant sites in addition to over 1,500 third-party sites, including Google Shopping, Facebook, and Amazon

Searchspring, the global leader in ecommerce site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, announced today it has acquired Intelligent Reach, a UK-headquartered, full-service data feed management software provider trusted by brands such as HP, Asics, Avon Cosmetics, Black and Decker, Seraphine, and Burberry.

Searchspring is a leading global ecommerce search and personalization platform that has been providing merchants with powerful, unique, proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Purpose-built for ecommerce, merchants use the Searchspring platform to facilitate better product discovery through semantic site search capabilities and flexible product merchandising, which includes business rules as well as AI-driven campaigns. The Searchspring personalization suite further helps to get the right product to the right shopper at the right time.

Intelligent Reach empowers mid-market and enterprise merchants by curating their product data to optimize for distribution across more than 1,500 advertising channels, shopping sites, and marketplaces by managing product data effectively, integrating it across platforms, and syncing orders with existing systems to streamline operations. These channels include the biggest consumer-facing in the world, including Google Shopping, Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Instagram, and more. The platform reduces the time it takes a brand, retailer, or agency to access new channels to days rather than weeks. It streamlines operations, accelerates entry to new markets, manages the complexity of marketplaces and social commerce, and increases return on ad spend (ROAS).

"Integrating Intelligent Reach's robust product data optimization and smooth syndication across countless channels with Searchspring's expertise in site search, personalization, and merchandising is set to redefine how merchants and brands enhance their conversions and efficiency," said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring. "With this acquisition, Searchspring is poised to be at the forefront of connected commerce, and the combined platform will soon enable us to deliver comprehensive Product Information Management (PIM) capabilities."

As US ecommerce channel advertising spending is anticipated to surpass $55 billion by 2026 (as reported by eMarketer), this combined solution from Searchspring and Intelligent Reach allows merchants to enhance advertising effectiveness, improve conversion rates, and significantly increase gross merchandise value (GMV).

"We are excited to join forces with Searchspring and embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation," said Robin Martin, CEO of Intelligent Reach. "Our combined technology offers clients a complete on-site and off-site product discovery solution. Searchspring specializes in enhanced onsite product discovery through dramatically improved site search, merchandising, and personalization; Intelligent Reach supplies superior technology for managing and optimizing product data to external sales channels. Together we provide merchants of all sizes with a comprehensive omnichannel ecommerce solution."

The acquisition of Intelligent Reach is Searchspring's second acquisition within a year, supported by a significant strategic investment from leading growth equity firm PSG. In September 2023, the company acquired UK-based Increasingly, which provides advanced onsite bundling technology that is proven to increase basket size and conversion rates. It is now available as a fully integrated Predictive Product Bundling solution in Searchspring's core platform.

This latest investment reinforces Searchspring's commitment to being the leading global conversion optimization platform for ecommerce merchants, enhancing both on-site and off-site product discovery. This acquisition delivers innovative solutions to boost revenue and improve the digital shopping experience. With these developments, Searchspring is strategically positioned to transform the ecommerce sector by providing merchants with a comprehensive range of tools to elevate their online engagement and drive growth.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is the leading global ecommerce search and personalization platform that enables merchants with powerful, unique, proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Companies such as Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Moen, Fabletics, Peet's Coffee, SKIMS, and West Elm trust Searchspring to increase cart size, conversions, and repeat customers through enhanced search, merchandising, and personalization technology. Searchspring is a remote-first organization with offices globally, including San Antonio, Denver, Portland, Toronto, London, and Sydney. Learn more about Searchspring by visiting searchspring.com.

About Intelligent Reach

Intelligent Reach is a complete, intuitive product marketing platform that enables leading brands, retailers and digital agencies to increase revenues through optimized product data in the era of connected commerce. The platform allows companies to seamlessly extend their sales reach to more than 1,500 shopping channels and marketplaces, improving product visibility and performance via continuous experimentation, optimization, and testing. Intelligent Reach is the product of choice for numerous world-class companies including Asics, HP, Ricard, Black and Decker, Seraphine, Burberry, Helly Hanson, and Clarins. Intelligent Reach has over 70 employees and has offices in London and Melbourne. Learn more about Intelligent Reach by visiting intelligentreach.com.

