Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple Announces Acquisition of HoneyBricks

Deal broadens the wealthtech platform's portfolio of curated commercial real estate investment opportunities for self-directed investors.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / EquityMultiple, the innovative real estate investing platform for self-directed investors, today announced an exciting acquisition of HoneyBricks, an up-and-coming real estate investment platform.

EquityMultiple's interest in HoneyBricks stemmed from an alignment in operating philosophy: both firms seek to make commercial real estate investing highly accessible and transparent while practicing a high degree of asset underwriting on behalf of investors.

In acquiring HoneyBricks, EquityMultiple will continue to service HoneyBricks' investments and investors. With a seasoned, in-house asset management team, EquityMultiple is well-equipped to assume management of HoneyBricks' current portfolio and pursue optimal outcomes on behalf of HoneyBricks investors. HoneyBricks was founded in 2022 in San Francisco, with a focus on multifamily properties across the U.S. managed by experienced fund sponsors. Like EquityMultiple, the firm focuses on bringing individuals fractional investments in a class of institutional-quality projects that they had little previous access to.

"HoneyBricks' origin story is pretty similar to ours: Andy had a lot of first-hand experience with investing into private-market deals and saw what types of returns were possible, but also how difficult it is for any given investor to go it alone," remarked EquityMultiple CEO Charles Clinton. "I saw the same thing working in real estate law back in 2014. HoneyBricks is taking an approach similar to ours when we started: bringing the process online and allowing individuals to invest passively in professionally managed commercial real estate."

After a turbulent year and a half for the real estate industry, EquityMultiple continues to gather momentum as a leading wealthtech platform and provider of alternative assets to self-directed investors. In late 2023, the company announced a strategic partnership with Marcus & Millichap, who also made an investment into EquityMultiple at the corporate level.

"We're looking forward to welcoming HoneyBricks' investors into the EquityMultiple network and continuing to service their prior investments while offering them a steady flow of diversified CRE investments going forward," said Marious Sjulsen, EquityMultiple Chief Investment Officer. "We're excited about teaming up with EquityMultiple to accelerate our mission of increasing access to alternative investments. By becoming part of their platform, we look forward to expanding the investments available for HoneyBricks' investors and continuing to provide market-leading service," said Andy Crebar, Co-founder and CEO of HoneyBricks.

About EquityMultiple

EquityMultiple is a leading investment management and technology firm whose mission is to provide unique real estate private equity and private credit opportunities to accredited investors. EquityMultiple's network of 50,000 investors has participated in over $5 billion in commercial real estate transactions since 2015. The firm partners with experienced real estate operators in strong markets across the country and offers investments in both individual properties and funds through its innovative platform.

For more information, please visit https://www.equitymultiple.com/.

Contact Information:

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

SOURCE: EquityMultiple

View the original press release on newswire.com.