BioInvent International: BioInvent Announces a New Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with MSD to Evaluate BI-1910, the Company's Second Anti-TNFR2 Antibody in Combination with KEYTRUDA

Agreement covers Phase 1/2a trial with TNFR2 agonist antibody BI-1910

First data from BI-1910 single agent arm expected by YE 2024

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV)(Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International Business GmbH, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, for a Phase 1/2a study of its monoclonal antibody BI-1910 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).

Under the terms of the supply agreement, MSD will provide its anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA to be used in combination with BI-1910. The Phase 1/2a trial will be conducted in the US and Europe and has an innovative, adaptive design to allow for ideal dose escalation.

BI-1910 is BioInvent's second tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2) program to enter clinical development, after BI-1808 currently in Phase 2a. BI-1910 displays a differentiated, agonist approach to cancer treatment compared to BI-1808, BioInvent's first-in-class anti-TNFR2 antibody. Both monoclonal antibodies were chosen as potential best-in-class, from a large family of binders generated through BioInvent's proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform. The single agent arm of the Phase 1/2a BI-1910 study was initiated in December 2023 and first data is expected by YE 2024.

"We are delighted to enter into another clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD to investigate the unique features of BI-1910 in combination with KEYTRUDA. This trial will build on our deep understanding of the TNFR2 biology as we move two differentiated monoclonal antibodies through clinical development. This is our fifth product in ongoing clinical trials, demonstrating the capacity of BioInvent's technology to identify novel, first-in-class therapeutic cancer targets," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com . Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

