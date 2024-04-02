Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
Tradegate
02.04.24
15:38 Uhr
67,21 Euro
-0,93
-1,36 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
02.04.2024 | 15:26
Gilead Sciences Champions Equal Pay

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Women represent more than half of Gilead's workforce, and our weighted salary ratio for women to men globally in 2023 was 99.93:100. We'll continue our efforts to champion an environment of equality and inclusion for all.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

