Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced the availability of Secure Automated Backup with Compass, a new cloud backup-as-a-service offering powered by the Cobalt Iron Compass SaaS platform. Developed with IBM, the solution serves enterprises that are running on, or moving to, an IBM Power Virtual Server. The offering backs up AIX and Linux operating systems and databases, greatly accelerating the protection of IBM Power systems, applications, and data, and reduces the risk of data loss and exposure. Available today, IBM customers can order the service through the IBM Cloud Catalog.

"IBM Power Virtual Server clients have voiced a significant need for automated, secure, and easy to use business continuity solutions. Secure Automated Backup with Compass meets this demand by supporting our clients' cloud expansion journey, providing nearly effortless backup solutions for their DB2, Oracle, and SAP workloads running on AIX and Linux operating systems," said Ming Christensen, director of product management (Power and SAP) at IBM.

Many IBM Power customers are migrating their on-premises applications to IBM Power Virtual Server to facilitate their operations and they need a simple and robust backup service as part of this migration. To that end, Cobalt Iron partnered with IBM to bring enterprise-class data protection and automation for IBM Power Virtual Server workloads. With Secure Automated Backup with Compass, IBM Power Virtual Server customers can now protect a variety of platforms, applications, and data classes, including but not limited to DB2, Oracle, and SAP HANA. Additionally, customers can easily protect their on-premises Power and other workloads with the same Compass cloud solution and get a consolidated, enterprisewide view of data protection and recovery operations.

Secure Automated Backup with Compass is now available in the IBM Cloud Catalog, giving IBM Power Virtual Server customers a simple, secure, and automated backup and restore experience that turns on within minutes of ordering the service. Prior to this offering, customers had to manually select, install, configure, optimize, manage, monitor, maintain, and secure all components of a backup infrastructure in order to protect their workloads in Power Virtual Server. With this proven offering, all of these operational tasks and complexities are automated, allowing customers to protect their data quickly and securely.

"Cobalt Iron has extended its deep integration and partnership with IBM with this new Compass offering in the IBM Cloud Catalog," said Andy Hurt, CMO of Cobalt Iron. "This solution combines powerful protection of business-critical Power Virtual Server applications with the simplicity expected of a cloud service a level of simplicity and security customers do not experience from any other backup solution."

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to secure data protection, and today the company's Compass is the world's leading SaaS-based enterprise data protection system. Through analytics and automation, Compass enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture with built-in cybersecurity. Processing more than 8 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Compass delivers modern data protection for enterprise customers around the world. www.cobaltiron.com

