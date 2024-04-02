Algolia, the world's only end-to-end AI Search solution, announced today it has expanded the integrations available with commercetools, the global leader in composable commerce. Algolia is introducing three integration choices, empowering retailers with substantial flexibility to harness the combined potential of the commercetools platform and Algolia's AI Search functionality:

An out-of-the-box solution that synchronizes product catalog data into the Algolia platform with the 'Algolia for commercetools connector'. This capability, which is available through Algolia's intuitive dashboard, requires no coding and can be set up and operating in minutes. This option facilitates real-time and historical data synchronization from the commercetools Composable Commerce platform to Algolia and grants access to customer, product, and order records.

An Algolia commercetools Accelerator, which comprises essential code and deployment guidelines necessary for customizing the integration and deploying it to any cloud environment for self-management. Its high adaptability empowers users to tailor the code to suit their business's unique needs.

A hosted Algolia commercetools integration will be available in the commercetools Connect Marketplace in the coming months.

These multiple integration options represent a significant milestone. Traditionally, retailers would have to construct bespoke integrations from the ground up to connect their commercetools Composable Commerce platform with a best-in-class search AI Search solution an approach that can typically absorb considerable development resources and time.

Kelly Goetsch, Chief Strategy Officer, commercetools, noted: "Our collaboration with Algolia is based on a mutual dedication to enhancing customer experiences by providing fast, easy-to-use capabilities at massive scale. This partnership equips brands with the tools to implement commerce strategies that foster enduring growth and optimize the lifetime value of their top-tier customers. Leveraging commercetools, retailers can swiftly harness the advantages of composable commerce, effortlessly accessing opportunities for heightened competitive edge."

As the landscape of commerce technology evolves, businesses are shifting away from monolithic, single-tiered software applications in favor of composable commerce. This approach empowers brands with the flexibility to construct their commerce tech stack with best-in-class solutions tailored to their unique business requirements. It also enhances agility, enabling retailers to introduce new features, functionality, and customer experiences more rapidly, such as incorporating new customer touchpoints or effortlessly creating product variations and discounts.

Piyush Patel, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Algolia, noted: "More and more renowned B2C and B2B brands are embracing a composable strategy opting for a modular approach to tailor their commerce experiences. However, crafting custom integrations creates some challenges, requiring development resources and time investment. This collaboration alleviates such hurdles, enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate their data into Algolia's AI Search platform, leading to quicker and more profitable outcomes. Consequently, Algolia's AI Search is the most frequently selected search platform by commercetools customers, and more than 15 System Integrator partners are incorporating our joint platforms into their accelerators and reference frameworks, aiding customers in their composable ecommerce evolution."

As strong proponents and leaders in the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, both Algolia and commercetools empower their customers with the flexibility to innovate and adapt swiftly. They seamlessly integrate on and off-line channels, boost revenue, and ensure the long-term resilience of online B2B and B2C businesses.

Algolia will attend commercetools' inaugural global commerce summit, Elevate The Global Commerce Summit, on April 16 18 in Florida. Try Algolia AI Search free here or request a demo here.

