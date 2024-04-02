Rover Critical Minerals Corp.: Rover Provides Update on Cabin Gold Project Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its release of December 11, 2023, management of the Company are still working to finalize the technical report for the Cabin Gold project. An updated timeline for completion is anticipated to be mid-Q2-2024.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover, states: "We are completing two technical reports for the Cabin Gold project. One report for the North American market, which will fall under NI 43-101 standards, and a second report is for the Australian market that will comply with JORC standards. We are seeking to sell an option to own for the Cabin Gold project. Under Rover's management, the project has only seen approximately 4,500 meters of drilling. The project still has tremendous high-grade gold blue sky exploration potential. We're interested in doing a deal that sees significant capital invested into drilling."

Paddy Moylan, Rover's President comments: "Cabin Gold has potential written all over it and the proof is coming! Our drilling has advanced the project with some big hits like 32m @ 14 g/t which was one of the biggest hits of the year in 2020. We are now focused on critical minerals. A new owner like a private equity group or a serious gold player will be able to focus on the Cabin Gold project and take it to a new level. We will retain an ownership interest so it's a win for our holders in the short and long term."

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada.

