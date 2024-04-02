Duncan Cork Appointed as President to Help Fuel Further Growth in North America

Body Fit Training (BFT), the global boutique fitness brand offering 50-minute group strength training classes led by highly accredited coaches, announced today the opening of its 300th global studio in Barcelona, Spain. The Barcelona studio opening expands the brand's presence to nine countries around the world, including its birthplace of Australia, along with New Zealand, Singapore, the U.K., the U.S., and Hong Kong, among others, as the demand for group strength training workouts continues to surge.

"Our 300th studio opening marks an important milestone for BFT. It's a really exciting time for the brand and to see our growth internationally and also watch our existing studios continue to build their communities," said Founder Cam Falloon. "The brand is in a strong position with over 300 studios open and another 400 studios in development. Our growth focus is to go narrow and deep rather than wide and thin, so as much as we are expanding, it's a controlled and strategic expansion plan. With this approach, we can truly support the growth across every region we are operating in to deliver the best BFT experience."

"We are proud to represent this incredible global fitness brand as the owners of the 300th BFT studio in Barcelona and to plant the flag for BFT in Spain," said Marc Sola, owner of BFT Eixample. "We're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to bring BFT's science-based approach to group strength training to our thriving community and with our amazing support of BFT Corporate, we look forward to bringing BFT to even more communities with our second studio already in the works."

BFT Flexes Its Muscles Around the World

2024 is already proving to be an exciting year for BFT internationally, highlighting the demand for industry-leading training programs around the globe. With its birthplace in Australia, BFT has experienced strong studio growth across Asia-Pacific including ongoing expansion in New Zealand, the first studios in Hong Kong and Malaysia opening in late 2023, and recently celebrated its entry into two new markets: Indonesia and South Korea.

With both Europe and North America reported as two of the highest growth leaders for fitness1, BFT has experienced a strong initial expansion across Europe with the first two studios opening in London in 2023 and additional studios in development in Glasgow, Scotland; London, England; and Barcelona, Spain.

New Leadership to Fuel North American Growth

The brand has also experienced particularly strong growth in the last year in the United States, driven by parent company Xponential Fitness, opening 30 studios across the country in 2023. To continue fueling this rapid growth in North America, Duncan Cork has been appointed as the new President of Body Fit Training. With hundreds of signed franchise agreements to develop new studios, BFT is poised for aggressive North American expansion under Duncan's leadership and with continued support from Xponential.

Cork comes to BFT with extensive experience in building businesses and franchise brands. Prior to holding leadership roles in the fitness franchising industry, Duncan established his own branding consultancy as well as a financing platform before transitioning to the world of fitness franchising when he was the first F45 employee in the United States. Initially as Chief Marketing Officer, Duncan held multiple roles at F45 including President and Chief Growth Officer, where he helped grow the brand from two U.S. studios to more than 800. He is now focused on building on BFT's initial success in North America and leveraging its global presence to establish it as a household name in North America.

"Body Fit Training is best-in-class when it comes to strength training and boutique fitness, and I am looking forward to ushering in the brand's next phase of growth and evolution as President," said Cork. "The importance and benefits of strength training and conditioning are being recognized in the industry, echoed by its growing popularity across the world. BFT represents the gold standard in this modality of fitness. Alongside our talented franchise partners and backed by Xponential, BFT is set to reach hundreds of thousands of new members and communities, building stronger, longer lives together."

BFT elevates the modalities of strength and conditioning fitness by combining elements of personal training and group exercise instruction, built to deliver results at every fitness level. Progressive programming over periods of eight week cycles allows members to recover properly which in turn maintains engagement with an average attendance of four to five times per week. Classes incorporate scientifically proven training techniques aimed at reducing fat and creating lean muscle, as well as state-of-the-art technology including proprietary heart rate monitors. By combining cardio with resistance programs across 14 workouts, members benefit from training a different energy system and different muscle types every week to diversify movement patterns. Unique to BFT, every class is led by two to three highly accredited coaches to help members achieve health goals in a safe and inclusive environment.

ABOUT BFT

Founded in 2017 in Melbourne, Australia by fitness industry veteran Cameron Falloon, BFT offers a community-based 50-minute group strength functional training program across 14 workouts. BFT uses science and technology-based training techniques to drive individual member health goals in an inclusive, coach-led group environment. By combining cardio with resistance programs, members benefit from training a different energy system and different muscle types every day to diversify movement patterns that aim to reduce fat and create lean muscle. BFT is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of health and wellness brands. To learn more about BFT, visit https://bodyfittraining.com.

