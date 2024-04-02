Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

3,307 options exercised

£1.317

1,624 options sold

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,307 options exercised

1,624 options sold at £1.317

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-02

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

CRAIG SHANAGHEY

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

1,546 options exercised

£1.317

760 options sold

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,546 options exercised

760 options sold at £1.317

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-02

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


