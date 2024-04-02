WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes Mike Mills as Vice President of Water Resources

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / WGI is proud to announce the addition of Mike Mills, PE, to its distinguished team as Vice President of Water Resources. With an impressive career spanning over 35 years, Mike is a respected expert in the fields of hydraulics and hydrology, specializing in transportation, water resources, and land development projects. Mike brings a wealth of experience from working on significant projects across the United States.

Mike's professional journey began at a Florida-based land development consulting firm, where he refined his expertise on complex drainage projects and transportation projects for over a decade. He then co-founded his own successful firm, leading it for over 20 years until its acquisition.

In his new role at WGI, Mike will lead the unification of its drainage experts into a cohesive, dynamic team. Under his guidance, WGI's water-related design professionals will focus on delivering exceptional service to its clients; fostering a culture of learning and innovation; and enhancing project-delivery capabilities.

Leveraging WGI's subsidiary, Streamline Technologies, the firm is uniquely positioned to deepen its expertise in water resources, serving a diverse client base in transportation, land development, and watershed modeling. According to Gregory Sauter, President of both WGI and Streamline, "Mike's arrival is perfectly timed to meet the growing demand for advanced solutions in stormwater management, flood forecasting, and resiliency planning. With Mike's leadership -- alongside Pete Singhofen, PE, Streamline's founder -- and the innovative minds behind Stormwise and Floodwise, WGI is poised to offer comprehensive solutions to our clients' most challenging water resource needs."

David Wantman, CEO of WGI, expressed his enthusiasm, noting a long history of collaborating with Mike dating back to the mid-1990s. "Having the chance to work closely with Mike, a leader whose talent and expertise are unmatched, is an opportunity we've been anticipating for years. We are excited to combine our strengths and elevate the WGI brand to new heights."

Mike adds, "I am incredibly excited to join the WGI team. The firm is one of the nation's fastest-growing companies in our space and has a very aspirational and aggressive approach. I am beyond thrilled that I can match my experience and my passion for water resources with such a talented group of professionals."

As a national leader in innovative solutions, WGI's determination to unify this range of services will shape the future of water resource management and continue to deliver unparalleled service to its clients.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 49 states, specializing in the following disciplines: environmental sciences and water resources, geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development/municipal engineering, mobility planning, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, restoration and structural engineering, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2023, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

