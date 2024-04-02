Venture Logistics Honored by PECO Pallet With Carrier of the Year Award

Company named Linehaul Carrier of the Year wins accolades as key supplier-partner providing superior quality truckload transportation services for PECO's North American pooled rental pallet network.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Venture Logistics, a full-service logistics company with a deep portfolio of specialized transportation, supply chain and freight management services, has been recognized by PECO Pallet as its Linehaul Carrier of the Year.

PECO Pallet is one of North America's largest providers of rental pallet services to the beverage, grocery, and consumer products industries. The company works with third-party trucking firms that provide time-definite transportation of PECO's signature red, highly engineered nine-block pallets to thousands of customer locations across North America and return of pallets to PECO depots.

PECO reviewed dozens of trucking service providers in its annual supplier performance evaluation program. Venture Logistics won top honors in the Linehaul Carrier category.

"I want to commend the Venture Logistics team on a level of performance in 2023 that earned the highest evaluation score among our line-haul service partners," said Mike Greene, PECO's Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Transportation. "Their consistently superior service played a key role in supporting PECO's quality and service commitment to our customers."

PECO's inaugural Carrier of the Year program objectively assesses carriers on key performance metrics, including equipment quality and availability, on-time performance, delivery updates, invoicing timeliness, safety, data quality, proactive communications, and overall customer support. Evaluation criteria also include cost-reduction initiatives, FMCSA CSA scores, and continuous improvement efforts.

"We are deeply honored to have been chosen as Carrier of the Year by PECO. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Venture team," said TJ Lehnertz, Business Unit President at Venture Logistics. "At Venture, we strive to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional service to our partners every day. PECO has been a great longstanding partner of Venture and we are truly grateful for their continued support."

PECO Pallet operates North America's second-largest pallet rental network with some 90 pallet depots deploying and managing an inventory of over 20 million of its signature red, high-quality pallets.

