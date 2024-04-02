Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) announced today that it will be presenting at The 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Creative Realities Inc is scheduled to present on April 9th at 9:00 ET. Rick Mills will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

About Creative Realities Inc

Creative Realities, Inc. is a full-service digital signage and digital media company providing a wide range of solutions to enhance communications in a variety of out-of-home environments. The company has four distinct software platforms including two best-in-class Content Management Systems (Clarity, ReflectView) that service a variety of verticals, an ad serving platform (Ad Logic) with upstream integration into the programmatic AdTech value chain and an automotive showroom platform. The company sells these platforms on a Software-as -a-Service (SaaS) basis to enterprise customers and boasts a blue-chip customer list of major retailers, restaurants, convenience stores and entertainment venues- including at prominent stadiums and arenas. The company's AdLogic platform powers some of the largest retail media networks in North America and traffics over 50 million ads per month.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

