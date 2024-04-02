Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Medical equipment company Lunderg has launched its early-alert bed alarm technology, designed specifically to improve the response, care, and safety of elderly patients.

Lunderg's bed alarm technology comes at a crucial time, given the trend of leveraging technology to elevate patient care, the growing elderly population, and the increasing need for continuous monitoring of individuals with conditions predisposing them to accidents such as falls.

Shawn Higgins, the CEO of Lunderg, describes their bed alarm technology as a cutting-edge, under-mattress system designed to alert caregivers immediately when a patient attempts to leave their bed, chair, wheelchair, or sofa. The system's primary purpose aims to diminish the risk of falls through timely intervention. Its portable pagers, sensor pads, and batteries establish an early alert notification mechanism, enabling caregivers to provide prompt assistance.

The technology features a wireless, compact, pocket-sized pager that can be easily mounted to a wall and emits sound or vibration alerts just as the patient begins to rise from bed. Users can adjust the volume to their preference, enhancing the system's adaptability.

Its wireless design prioritizes the patient's independence and mobility, allowing them to move freely. It eliminates the constraints of wires and the nuisance of false alarms and balances independence with a robust safety net.

"This solution aims to provide a win-win solution for caregivers and patients," Higgins mentions. "Caregivers appreciate the ease of use, the added layer of safety it provides, and the more time it gives them to focus on enhancing their patients' daily lives. At the same time, patients benefit from a non-intrusive system that respects their dignity and independence."

The bed alarm system is part of Lunderg's comprehensive Fall Prevention Products line, alongside its chair alarm systems, sensor pads, call buttons, bed rails, and more. Each product testifies to Lunderg's mission to make a real difference in people's lives and improve patient care through innovation.

About Lunderg

Lunderg is a leading durable medical equipment provider specializing in innovative solutions for improved patient care. Founded by Shawn Higgins and Ignacio Navarro to enhance patient safety and comfort, Lunderg's line of products - fall prevention items, liners and pads, mobility aids, bedsore prevention, and other patient care tools - elevate healthcare service delivery and patients' daily lives.

Lunderg leverages extensive research and customer feedback in its product development process. They provide 24/7 customer service, ensuring patient support is always available and accessible, exemplifying the company's dedication to premium patient care.

