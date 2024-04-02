Brenus Pharma announces its distinction as the "Biotech of the year" received at the annual HealthTech Awards ceremony organized by France Biotech. The ceremony took place on Monday, March 25th in Paris, gathering key players in the French health innovation ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402275595/en/

Biotech Award presented to Paul Bravetti (CEO Brenus Pharma) by Thierry Hulot (President of Merck Group activities in France President of LEEM), Alain Huriez (Chariman and Managing Partner, AdBio Partners), Guillaume LAULHE (Director BD at IQVIA) (Photo: Brenus Pharma)

The jury, made up of over 70 scientific, institutional, political, industrial, and financial experts, awarded companies in the French Health-Tech industry that stood out for their creativity, imagination, and dynamism over the past two years. This is a great recognition from the French health ecosystem. (France Biotech Press Release)

This award testifies to the relevance of Brenus Pharma's mission: to restore the ability of cancer patients to fight resistant tumor cells and avoid relapses like never before. (Recording pitch)

"On behalf of the whole team, we thank all the jury members for this great distinction, as well as France Biotech for organizing this ceremony and for their crucial role as coordinator of the French health innovation ecosystem. Finally, congratulations to all the winning startups, nominees, and others who thrive and provide daily efforts for the health of patients." declares Paul BRAVETTI, CEO of Brenus Pharma.

About Brenus Pharma :

Brenus Pharma develops first-in-class proteomic-driven cell immunotherapies focused on tumor antigens for the treatment of solid tumors. Brenus has developed the STC platform (Stimulated Tumor Cells), a technological platform that mimics relapse conditions and allows the education of the patient's immune system to fight the resistance mechanisms of tumor cells.

https://www.brenus-pharma.com/ Linkedin

About France Biotech

France Biotech, founded in 1997, is an independent association that brings together innovation entrepreneurs in healthcare and their expert partners. As a facilitator of the healthcare innovation ecosystem and a privileged interlocutor with public authorities in France and Europe, France Biotech contributes to addressing the challenges of the HealthTech sector (company financing, innovation taxation, regulatory issues, and market access, etc.) and proposing concrete solutions in terms of competitiveness and attractiveness through its committees and working groups. This is to help start-ups and SMEs in this sector to become successful international companies capable of quickly designing and developing new innovations and ultimately making them accessible to patients. France Biotech is housed at the PariSanté Campus. http://www.france-biotech.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402275595/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Florence Portejoie FP2COM fportejoie@fp2com.fr (+33) 06 07 76 82 83