Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., will be presenting data on LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel, a novel therapy for dry eye symptoms, during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting in Boston, MA on April 5-8, 2024. LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel is a cross-linked hyaluronic acid derivative and is FDA-cleared to temporarily block tear drainage by the occlusion of the canalicular system.

"These are truly exciting times for Nordic Pharma as we near the U.S. launch of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, a key milestone in our global expansion strategy," said Charlotte Phelps, CEO of Nordic Pharma. "The recent acquisition of Visant Medical along with Amring Pharmaceuticals becoming Nordic Pharma, Inc., has increased our internal know-how and assets. And with our strong U.S. leadership team and the invaluable support of our Medical Advisory Board, I firmly believe that Nordic Pharma is well-positioned to thrive as a new specialty ophthalmic player and enhance patient care by introducing this novel therapy for dry eye."

"As chairperson of the LACRIFILL U.S. Medical Advisory Board, I am excited about the potential of employing a cross-linked hyaluronic lacrimal filler to optimally occlude the canalicular system to maximize tear film preservation in patients with dry eye symptoms," said Eric D. Donnenfeld, MD.

ASCRS attendees are invited to stop by booth #1245 to learn how LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel is changing practice and changing lives. Attendees will also have the opportunity to be among the first Eye Care Professionals to place orders. LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel will be featured at various Refractive and Cornea Day sessions throughout the meeting, including the "LACRIFILL: A Paradigm Shift in Dry Eye Intervention" panel, which will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 and will include the distinguished faculty of Eric Donnenfeld; MD, Preeya Gupta, MD; Darrell White, MD; and Kevin J. Corcoran, COE, CPC, CPMA, FNAO and the Principal of Corcoran Corcoran.

Mark Packer, MD, FACS, CPI, who will be moderating the panel said, "As a lacrimal filler, cross-linked hyaluronic acid provides a new approach to preservation of the tear film, protecting and conforming to delicate tissues while blocking outflow. LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel transforms treatment of the ocular surface, with demonstrated safety and effectiveness for both signs and symptoms of dry eye."

Chief Commercial Officer of Eye Care U.S., Jai Parekh, MD, MBA said, "I am thrilled for Nordic Pharma to be presenting data on LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel at a meeting as important as ASCRS. This is where science and innovation come together, making it the perfect environment to highlight this novel therapy for dry eye."

For more information and ordering details for LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel visit lacrifill.com.

About Nordic Group B.V.

Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-size international pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women's Health. Nordic Pharma has established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.

Nordic Pharma is a part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc.

Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

