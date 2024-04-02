Sapience Analytics Names Matthew Smith as the First Chief Revenue Officer

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Sapience Analytics, a global leader helping enterprises optimize capacity management with automated workforce analytics, is pleased to welcome Matt Smith as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Smith is a recognized Technology Industry leader with an outstanding track record of building high-performance teams.

In his new role, Smith is tasked with executing the new sales and marketing growth strategy. He is pivotal in helping accelerate Sapience Analytics' go-to-market initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have Matt join our team. His vast business experience and strategic selling expertise will help us achieve our growth agenda while also continuing to create value for our customers," said Bradley Killinger, CEO Sapience Analytics.

Prior to joining Sapience, Matt was a Vice President at Cognizant, where he held various go-to-market positions. His roles included helping launch the Intelligent Automation group and later founded the Conversational AI practice. He also founded two companies. The first was 3FORWARD, a company providing sales optimization and managed lead generation for IT services and BPO companies. Second, he was co-founder of Virtual Operations, a consultancy providing RPA (robotic process automation) advisory, managed services and software for BPOs and enterprise clients. Roles preceding his startup ventures included alliance sales VP with BancTec, enterprise sales AVP at CompuCom and client executive with Vanstar/TRW. Smith holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Stetson University, where he majored in marketing.

Smith said, "I am excited to be joining such a great company with a strong culture. Our platform and clear value proposition is like nothing else I have seen in the market. I am excited to do my part to bring workforce analytics to the forefront of the modern business."

We are proud to welcome Matt to Sapience Analytics.

About Sapience

At Sapience Analytics, we recognize that the way companies work is experiencing the largest transformation since the Industrial Revolution. Sapience Analytics delivers a workforce analytics platform that includes automated workforce data collection, data integration and orchestration, interactive visualizations, data democratization, and decision-making insights to amplify a business' ability to optimize its human capital investments and outcomes. We enable executives and managers to stop guessing and start knowing what's really happening across their enterprise in today's modern work environment. For more information, visit www.sapienceanalytics.com.

