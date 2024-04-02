Turkey's total installed PV capacity reached 12. 4 GW at the end of February. Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar says the country aims to add 3. 5 GW of PV every year through to 2035. Turkey's operational solar fleet is growing in leaps and bounds, with 1,109 MW of new projects added in just the first two months of 2024. The achievement is particularly remarkable given that the country connected around 2 GW of solar in the entire preceding year. "The PV additions in the first two months of 2024 alone reached approximately half of the capacity connected in the ...

