DJ RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification 02-Apr-2024 / 15:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02 April 2024 RM plc The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Simon Goodwin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Financial Officer) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") of instrument b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.5595 880 GBP0.5555 4,021

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

