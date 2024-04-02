Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Frankfurt
02.04.24
08:15 Uhr
0,615 Euro
+0,010
+1,65 %
Dow Jones News
02.04.2024 | 16:40
167 Leser
RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification 
02-Apr-2024 / 15:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 02 April 2024 
 
RM plc 
 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Simon Goodwin 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief 
                               Financial Officer) 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment         Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer 
a)      Name                      RM plc 
b)      LEI code                    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") 
       of instrument 
b)      Identification code               RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) 
c)      Nature of this transaction           Purchase of shares 
 
                               Price     Volume 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s)             GBP0.5595    880 
                               GBP0.5555    4,021

Aggregated information GBP0.5595

-- Price 880

-- Volume

e) -- Price GBP0.5555

-- Volume

-- Total 4,021

GBP2,726.03

f) Date of the transaction 2024-04-02 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  313094 
EQS News ID:  1871671 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871671&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 10:09 ET (14:09 GMT)

