Walgreens Boots Alliance Advances Global Health Equity Through Collaborative Partnerships

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Walgreens Boots Alliance continues to engage in long-term partnerships at the national and international levels to tackle health issues like poverty, disease prevention, mental health, dementia and cancer support. Our collaborations help improve the lives of hundreds of millions of vulnerable people, especially women and children.

In the area of cancer care, WBA focuses on creating innovative and meaningful support for patients and their loved ones in three ways: assisting people living with cancer, working with organizations that advance research and supporting prevention programs. We work with cancer organizations to train our pharmacists and beauty consultants so they can provide expert advice and support to cancer patients, their families and their caregivers when they need it most.

We also work with charitable partners that help empower young people to reach their full potential. By providing lifesaving vaccinations, vitamins, essential hygiene products and more, we are committed to supporting the health and well-being of future generations.

Through our charitable partnerships, we aim to lead by example and be a catalyst for others to do good. To maximize our impact, we created several initiatives that our team members, customers, patients, suppliers and local communities are empowered to support. These programs generate enthusiasm, increase team member satisfaction and engagement and build customer loyalty. We continue to engage in long-term partnerships at the national and international levels to tackle health issues like poverty, disease prevention, mental health, dementia and cancer support. Our collaborations help improve the lives of hundreds of millions of vulnerable people, especially women and children.

In its steadfast commitment to social responsibility and global health equity, WBA remains dedicated to forging enduring partnerships at both national and international levels. You can learn more about our collaborative partnerships in our 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walgreens Boots Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Walgreens Boots Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walgreens-boots-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walgreens Boots Alliance

View the original press release on accesswire.com