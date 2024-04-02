Astronergy has announced a 1 GW solar module deal with China National Petroleum Corp. The order is for its ASTRO N-Series modules, which feature its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) 4. 0 cell technology. Astronergy has secured a significant portion of China National Petroleum Corp. 's centralized purchasing order for N-type PV modules for 2024, winning a 15% share, equivalent to 1,050 MW. The order is for its ASTRO N-Series modules, featuring the company's TOPCon 4. 0 cell technology. Golden Solar New Energy Technology has announced its preliminary results for 2023, with revenue growth ...

