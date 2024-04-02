Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN), the grid operator in Portugal, says that renewables covered 91% of national electricity demand in March. This marks the third consecutive month in which clean energy has exceeded 80% of total power demand. Renewable energy covered 91% of total electricity demand in Portugal in March, according to data from the country's grid operator, REN. Hydroelectric energy had the largest share at 47%, followed by wind at 31%, solar at 6%, and biomass at 5%. Natural gas production accounted for the remaining share. It is the third consecutive month that renewables exceeded ...

