Ververica, a comprehensive streaming data platform, is excited to announce its participation as a Content Partner sponsor at the upcoming Big Data Technology Warsaw Summit. This event, renowned for gathering the experts in big data, cloud computing, and data analytics, will serve as leverage for Ververica to showcase Ververica Cloud, including the innovative VERA (Ververica Runtime Assembly) Technology.

As the digital landscape evolves, the demand for streaming data platforms that offer both scalable and efficient solutions with analytics has never been higher. Ververica's participation in the summit demonstrates the company's commitment to leading the charge in innovation; providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data.

Highlighting Innovation with Streaming Data Platforms

During the summit, Ververica will feature prominently in both presentations and technical workshops, aimed at demonstrating the power and flexibility of Ververica's streaming data platform solutions:

Abdul Rehman Zafar , Solutions Architect at Ververica Session: "Real-time Clickstream Analytics on E-commerce Website Data using Ververica Cloud": Showcasing how Ververica Cloud, empowered by VERA Technology, is revolutionizing the e-commerce sector through enhanced real-time data analytics capabilities.

, Solutions Architect at Ververica Giannis Polyzos , Senior Technical Evangelist at Ververica Session: "Apache Flink as a Streaming Lakehouse": Exploring the concept of Streamhouse Architecture, including discussions on Flink SQL, Flink CDC, and Apache Paimon, and what value these bring to businesses and data teams.

, Senior Technical Evangelist at Ververica

Engage with Ververica Experts Onsite and Online

Attendees of the Big Data Technology Warsaw Summit will have the opportunity to connect directly with Ververica's team of experts during the conference. For those unable to attend in person, the summit offers online live participation and video-on-demand content, ensuring that no one misses out on the insights shared by the Ververica team.

About Ververica:

Ververica enables its customers to unlock the value of their data. Ververica's comprehensive streaming data platform supports a wide range of deployment options from a fully-managed, cloud-native service (Ververica Cloud) to on-premise software (Ververica Platform). Founded by the original creators of open-source Apache Flink®, Ververica has the experience and knowledge to continue leading the innovation of streaming data technologies. This leadership is demonstrated through contributions to open-source software projects, an extensive streaming data learning environment (Ververica Academy), and leading the Apache Flink and streaming data conference, Flink Forward. Discover more at www.ververica.com.

