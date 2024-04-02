Acquisition enhances capabilities of the Remote global HR platform to automate compliance for fast-growing distributed companies

Remote, the leader in building, managing, and supporting globally distributed workforces, has completed the acquisition of Easop, the compliance solution for businesses with international talent to grant and manage equity to their teams across 70+ countries. The acquisition will make it even simpler for Remote customers to offer equity to team members in any location, enhancing the attractiveness of their compensation packages and providing a competitive edge for talent.

Equity incentives are an effective tool for startups and other companies to attract and retain talent. But when an individual lives abroad, the complexities of cross-border taxation, differences in securities and employment laws, reporting requirements, and other factors make equity grants difficult and expensive to offer. Founded in 2022 by Valentin Haarscher, Thierry Colsenet, and Naël El Berkani, Easop integrates with cap table platforms like Carta to enable companies to automate and manage compliance for stock ownership plans for their entire workforces.

Easop provides:

The ability to set up and manage stock ownership plans for employees and contractors across the world without the need for slow and expensive external legal counsel

Country-specific insights on stock option types, taxation, and other relevant regulations, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions that save time and money

Personalized and localized equity education for employees, including local reporting obligations, learning materials, and tools to track the value of their equity from initial grant to exit scenarios

Easop has raised $3.5M in total funding from investors including Partech Ventures, Boldstart Ventures, Kima Ventures, Cooley LLP and SemperVirens VC.

Tens of thousands of companies use Remote to find, hire, manage, and pay talent all over the world, whether as direct employees, contractors, or through Remote as employer of record in countries where they don't have legal entities. With the integration of the Easop team, Remote customers have access to an expanded range of resources to create competitive compensation packages for global talent including Easop's enhanced global equity incentive support; Remote's Compensation Explorer with global salary benchmarking data; integrated payroll; local health and retirement benefits; relocation services; and more.

"For the world-class talent being hired by Remote's customers, the opportunity to share in the success they help create serves as a powerful motivator and evidence of their value within the organization," said Job van der Voort, CEO and Co-founder of Remote. "The acquisition of Easop significantly expands Remote's capabilities in this important area, making them an ideal first acquisition for our company. This marks the beginning of what we envision as an ongoing strategy to enhance our platform through internal and external investment and we are actively exploring further opportunities to continue expanding our offerings."

"We're excited to bring our expertise to Remote and amplify the impact of our solutions, helping more companies navigate the complexities of global equity compensation," said Valentin Haarscher, CEO Co-founder of Easop. "The Easop team is looking forward to playing a pivotal role in Remote's journey to make global employment accessible to all."

To sign up or learn more about Remote, visit remote.com. And, to learn more about Easop as the newest tool in Remote's toolbox, visit easop.com.

About Remote: Talent is everywhere opportunity is not. Remote's mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to find and hire the best talent, and enabling individuals to build financial and personal freedom. Businesses around the world use Remote to hire, manage, and pay their globally distributed workforces, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

About Easop: Easop revolutionizes equity compensation by providing fast, easy, and affordable solutions for companies with a global workforce. Their unique system has been designed for simplicity and efficiency, making Easop a critical tool for businesses looking to manage equity across borders effortlessly.

