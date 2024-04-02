Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Abliva AB
GlobeNewswire
02.04.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Abliva AB

With effect from April 03, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 12, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ABLI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921889              
Order book ID:  329867                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 03, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Abliva AB will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including May 06, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ABLI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921897              
Order book ID:  329868                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
