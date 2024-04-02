Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nobia AB

With effect from April 03, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 12, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NOBI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021922028 Order book ID: 329865 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 03, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Nobia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 24, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NOBI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021922036 Order book ID: 329866 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB