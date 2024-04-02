Bux Pain Management Introduces Innovative SynchroMed III Pain Pump to Its Practice

Integrating this new solution reflects on Bux Pain Management's commitment to delivering the most advanced and effective care to its patients

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Bux Pain Management is proud to announce the successful implementation of the SynchroMed III intrathecal drug delivery system, a new solution for patients suffering from chronic pain, cancer pain, and severe spasticity. This innovative technology, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 10, 2023, represents a significant advancement in pain management therapy.

Bux Pain Management

Setting a new standard in patient care, the SynchroMed III system by Medtronic introduces enhanced safety, efficiency, and effectiveness to pain management. This next generation pump, building on over three decades of relief provided by pain pumps, features a "refill only" workflow and updatable firmware post-implantation, marking significant advancements in the delivery of medication directly to the spinal fluid to target the source of pain.

Dr. Anjum Bux, a seasoned pain management specialist with 18 years of experience, has been at the forefront of this medical breakthrough. Having implanted approximately 500 intrathecal pain pumps, Dr. Bux continues to lead the way in innovative treatments. On December 13, 2023, he became one of the first physicians in the country to implant the SynchroMed III pump. The first recipient in Kentucky has reported life-changing improvements, regaining the ability to engage in cherished activities with loved ones such as playing with his grandchildren and enjoying activities that he couldn't do before.

"The SynchroMed III pump represents a monumental leap forward in our ability to manage chronic pain for patients," said Dr. Anjum Bux. "By delivering medication directly to the pain's source, we can significantly improve the quality of life for our patients with minimal side effects. It's truly gratifying to see such positive outcomes and to know we are making a real difference."

Amidst the ongoing battle against opioid abuse and misuse, the SynchroMed III system emerges as a safe and effective alternative, offering precise control over medication delivery with minimal side effects. Patients benefit from the system's compatibility with 1.5T and 3T full-body MRI scans, ensuring comprehensive diagnostic capabilities.

To date, Dr. Bux has successfully implanted 20 SynchroMed III pumps and manages approximately 700 pain pumps. His commitment to enhancing the quality of life for those with chronic neck or low back pain is unwavering, especially for those who have exhausted other treatment options.

For more information about Bux Pain Management and the comprehensive pain management services they offer, please visit www.buxpainmanagement.com or contact their office at +1 859-695-2111 to schedule an appointment.

About Bux Pain Management:

Bux Pain Management is a trusted provider of patient-centered pain management solutions in Lexington, Cynthiana, Maysville, and Danville, Kentucky. Led by Dr. Anjum Bux, the practice is committed to offering nonsurgical, minimally invasive treatments for chronic pain, with a focus on improving the overall well-being of its patients.

Contact Information

Mashal Thariani

Marketing Manager

mashal@mashmarketing.digital

SOURCE: Bux Pain Management

View the original press release on newswire.com.