Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced it has been notified by its controlling shareholder, Tikehau Capital Advisors ("TCA", a company which is majority owned by the founders and the management of Tikehau Capital), that TCA completed the acquisitions of blocks of Tikehau Capital shares. These block purchases occurred on 27 March and 2 April 2024.

These acquisitions of blocks of shares, representing an aggregate consideration of c. €95m, reflect TCA's strong confidence in Tikehau Capital's future growth prospects. Tikehau Capital remains committed to keep delivering value to all its shareholders.

Following these transactions, TCA owns 98,306,133 Tikehau Capital shares and increased its stake in Tikehau Capital from 53.10%1 to 55.79%2 of the share capital and voting rights of Tikehau Capital.

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €43.2 billion of assets under management (at 31 December 2023). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2023), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 758 employees (at 31 December 2023) across its 15 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

1 As at 25 March 2024

2 As at 28 March 2024, taking into account the block purchase of 2 April 2024

