Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A2QR3E | ISIN: SE0015659941 | Ticker-Symbol: 53C
Frankfurt
20.03.24
15:29 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.04.2024 | 17:34
116 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Plexian AB (publ) is updated

On March 20, 2024, Plexian AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation
status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
Company's financial position. 

Today, on April 2, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information
about changes to the Company's board of directors, resulting in the board of
directors not meeting applicable quorum requirements. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can
be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Plexian AB (publ) (PLEX, ISIN code
SE0015659941, order book ID 220496). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
