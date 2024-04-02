Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Plexian AB (publ) is updated

On March 20, 2024, Plexian AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. Today, on April 2, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information about changes to the Company's board of directors, resulting in the board of directors not meeting applicable quorum requirements. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Plexian AB (publ) (PLEX, ISIN code SE0015659941, order book ID 220496). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.